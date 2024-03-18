Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $29.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 0.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 5.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Beazer Homes is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $572.07 million, up 5.18% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.67 per share and a revenue of $2.41 billion, indicating changes of -9.5% and +9.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Beazer Homes is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Beazer Homes is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.4, which means Beazer Homes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.