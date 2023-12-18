Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed the most recent trading day at $31.10, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.45% for the day.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 12.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $417.34 million, reflecting a 6.2% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, indicating changes of -9.88% and +0.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.85% downward. Currently, Beazer Homes is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Beazer Homes is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.4.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

