Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $25.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 10.83% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Beazer Homes as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Beazer Homes to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $627.94 million, down 24.13% from the year-ago period.

BZH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.75% and -5.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Beazer Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Beazer Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

