Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $27.76, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 21.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Beazer Homes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, Beazer Homes is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $513.3 million, down 2.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $2.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.91% and -11.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Beazer Homes currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Beazer Homes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BZH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

