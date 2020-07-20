Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 9.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BZH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 124.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $427.40 million, down 11.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion, which would represent changes of -44.88% and -7.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BZH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BZH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BZH has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

