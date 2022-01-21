Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed the most recent trading day at $18.72, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 16.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Beazer Homes as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 57.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $452.7 million, up 5.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.7% and +13.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Beazer Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Beazer Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.36.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

