Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $15.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Beazer Homes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, up 28.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $487.95 million, down 11.26% from the year-ago period.

BZH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.81% and +5.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Beazer Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Beazer Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.34, so we one might conclude that Beazer Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BZH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

