Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed the most recent trading day at $31.15, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 4.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Beazer Homes will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 12.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $417.34 million, reflecting a 6.2% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.65 per share and a revenue of $2.23 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.88% and +0.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Beazer Homes is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Beazer Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

