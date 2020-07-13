Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $10.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 10.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BZH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 124.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $427.40 million, down 11.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion, which would represent changes of -44.88% and -7.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BZH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BZH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BZH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

