Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Beazer Homes (BZH) reached $30.86, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 1.11% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 1.42% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 19.47% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $572.07 million, indicating a 5.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.67 per share and a revenue of $2.41 billion, signifying shifts of -9.5% and +9.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Beazer Homes holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Beazer Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.66, so one might conclude that Beazer Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.