Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $28.47, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 18.16% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Beazer Homes to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $627.94 million, down 24.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Beazer Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Beazer Homes is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.39, which means Beazer Homes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

