Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Beazer Homes (BZH) standing at $29.36, reflecting a -1.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 2.79% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 12.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 12.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $417.34 million, indicating a 6.2% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, indicating changes of -9.88% and +0.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.85% lower. At present, Beazer Homes boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Beazer Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.52 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.