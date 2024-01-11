Beazer Homes (BZH) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $32.16, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen an increase of 6.2% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Beazer Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.70, signifying a 12.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $417.34 million, down 6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.65 per share and a revenue of $2.23 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.88% and +0.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Beazer Homes is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Beazer Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BZH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.