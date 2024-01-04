Beazer Homes (BZH) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $31.34, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 10.75% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 12.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $417.34 million, showing a 6.2% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

BZH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.88% and +0.89%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Beazer Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Beazer Homes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.53, so one might conclude that Beazer Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BZH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

