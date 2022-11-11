Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement.



This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading session on Nov 10, after earnings release.



Chairman and CEO Allan P. Merrill said, “We remain confident in the multi-year growth of our business and the new home industry. The gap between the structural demand for homes and the likely supply of homes – which has given rise to a multi-million home deficit over the past decade – remains in place. With a seasoned operating team, an ample supply of lots and a more efficient and less leveraged balance sheet, we remain confident that we will be able to create durable value for our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Beazer Homes reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00 by 41% and increased 79.6% from the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by a higher homebuilding gross margin.

Total revenues came in at $828 million, up 40.1% year over year. The reported figure beat the consensus mark of $701 million by 18%.

Home Closings, Orders, Margins

Homebuilding revenues of $825.4 million increased 40.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Geography-wise, it generated $444.3 million in revenues from the West, $200.7 million from the East and $180.4 million from the Southeast regions. Total home closings increased 14.9% to 1,616 homes. The average selling price or ASP for home closed was up 22% year over year.



Net new orders decreased 34.1% from the prior year to 704. Cancellation rates rose to 32.8% from 11.7% in a year and sales pace fell 36.3% to 1.9 orders per community per month. The downtrend reflects the weakness in housing demand as a result of the sharp increase in mortgage rates.



Backlog of homes at quarter-end was 2,091 homes, down 24.9% year over year. The value of backlog was also down 10.8% from the prior year to $1.14 billion despite an 18.8% higher ASP.



Homebuilding gross margin (excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest) was up 270 basis points (bps) to 25.9% for the fiscal fourth quarter, owing to pricing increases and higher pricing.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, improved 210 bps year over year to 8.9% due to increases in closings and revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $143.3 million, up 88.4% from a year ago.

Balance Sheet Details

At fiscal 2022-end, the company had $214.6 million cash and cash equivalents, $37.2 million of unrestricted cash and $244.5 million available on the secured revolving credit facility. At fiscal 2021 end, cash and cash equivalents were $246.7 million and unrestricted cash of $27.4 million. Total debt (less debt issuance costs) totaled $983.4 million, down from $1.05 billion a year ago.



Inventor at fiscal 2022 end was $1.74 billion compared with $1.5 billion at fiscal 2021-end. Land acquisition and land development spending was $150.8 million versus $245.5 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Beazer Homes reported adjusted earnings of $7.17 per share, which increased 78.8% from the year-ago period. Total revenues of $2.32 billion, up 8.3% year over year.



Gross margins (excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest) rose to 26.3% or 330 bps year over year. Adjusted EBITDA also improved 40.9% to $370.1 million from the year-ago period’s levels.



During the year, the company acquired the assets of a private, San Antonio-based homebuilder — Imagine Homes — in which it held a one-third ownership stake for the past 16 years.

Q1’FY23 Outlook

The company expects sales pace to be below 2, backlog conversion to be up 400-450 bps, and ASP of $535,000. Also, adjusted gross margin is expected to fall 150-200 bps, SG&A to be up by $4 million and adjusted EBITDA in $45-$50 million range. Tax rate is likely to be 17% for the fiscal first quarter.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

Beazer Homes currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



