Beazer Homes (BZH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed the latest trading day at $30.18, indicating a +1% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 2.65% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Beazer Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Beazer Homes is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.47%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $572.07 million, showing a 5.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.67 per share and a revenue of $2.41 billion, signifying shifts of -9.5% and +9.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Beazer Homes currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Beazer Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.39 for its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.