Beazer Homes (BZH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Beazer Homes (BZH) standing at $31.16, reflecting a +1.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.54%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 1.72% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 19.47% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $572.07 million, indicating a 5.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.5% and +9.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Beazer Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Beazer Homes is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.35.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

