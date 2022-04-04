Beazer Homes (BZH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $15.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Beazer Homes as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Beazer Homes is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $487.95 million, down 11.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.81% and +5.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Beazer Homes is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Beazer Homes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.12, so we one might conclude that Beazer Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

