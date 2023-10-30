Beazer Homes (BZH) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) ended the recent trading session at $23.53, demonstrating a +0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.16%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 5.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 7.05% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Beazer Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 16, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.39, reflecting a 50.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $627.94 million, indicating a 24.13% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Beazer Homes is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Beazer Homes has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.87.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

