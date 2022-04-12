Beazer Homes (BZH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed the most recent trading day at $14.75, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Beazer Homes as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Beazer Homes is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $487.95 million, down 11.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +34.81% and +5.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Beazer Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Beazer Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.01, which means Beazer Homes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

