Beazer Homes (BZH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $28.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 28.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 8.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Beazer Homes as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, Beazer Homes is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $513.3 million, down 2.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $2.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.91% and -11.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Beazer Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Beazer Homes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.29, so we one might conclude that Beazer Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

