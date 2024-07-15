Beazer (BZH) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Beazer Homes (BZH) shares soared 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $30.76. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Beazer Homes has been benefiting from healthy demand characterized by sustained low levels of resale inventory and favorable demographic trends. Also, BZH’s three strategic pillars and long-term strategic business objectives bode well.

This homebuilder is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -32.3%. Revenues are expected to be $599.12 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Beazer, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BZH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Beazer is a member of the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry. One other stock in the same industry, D.R. Horton (DHI), finished the last trading session 2.7% higher at $153.74. DHI has returned 4.4% over the past month.

For D.R. Horton , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $3.80. This represents a change of -2.6% from what the company reported a year ago. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.