Beazer (BZH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Beazer Homes (BZH) reported $363.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.5%. EPS of -$0.90 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $423.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.49, the EPS surprise was -83.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total home closings : 700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 799.

: 700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 799. ASP from closing : $513.90 versus $515.07 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $513.90 versus $515.07 estimated by three analysts on average. Average active community count : 167 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 170.

: 167 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 170. Backlog units : 1,008 versus 1,054 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,008 versus 1,054 estimated by two analysts on average. New orders, net of cancellations : 763 versus 908 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 763 versus 908 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Land sales and other : $3.75 million compared to the $12.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.1% year over year.

: $3.75 million compared to the $12.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.1% year over year. Revenue- Homebuilding : $359.74 million versus $411.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change.

: $359.74 million versus $411.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change. Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding: $37.42 million compared to the $53.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Beazer have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

