BeautyHealth To Launch Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), a personal care products provider, said on Wednesday that it will initiate a stock repurchase program on September 26. The move follows the recent authorization by the firm to repurchase up to $100 million of shares.

The company said: "A previous announcement of the share repurchase authorization, dated September 12, 2023, incorrectly stated the trading plan would be implemented in Q3 2024. The company corrected the date in a current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2023 and on its website to indicate the intention of management to implement the trading plan in Q3 2023."

BeautyHealth will decide on the number of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such repurchases. The company expects to fund its share repurchase program through its cash on hand.

