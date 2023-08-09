BeautyHealth Names Michael Monahan As CFO To Replace Liyuan Woo

(RTTNews) - Beauty Health Co. (SKIN) announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Liyuan Woo has resigned. Michael Monahan will replace Woo, effective August 10.

Woo will continue as an advisor to assist with a smooth transition till September 1.

Monahan has nearly 15 years of experience as a public and private company CFO. He has served as the finance chief of companies like Casper Sleep, and Nutrisystem.

On Tuesday, shares of Beauty Health closed at $7.78 up 3.32% on Nasdaq.

