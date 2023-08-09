News & Insights

Markets
SKIN

BeautyHealth Names Michael Monahan As CFO To Replace Liyuan Woo

August 09, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Beauty Health Co. (SKIN) announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Liyuan Woo has resigned. Michael Monahan will replace Woo, effective August 10.

Woo will continue as an advisor to assist with a smooth transition till September 1.

Monahan has nearly 15 years of experience as a public and private company CFO. He has served as the finance chief of companies like Casper Sleep, and Nutrisystem.

On Tuesday, shares of Beauty Health closed at $7.78 up 3.32% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.