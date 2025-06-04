The BeautyHealth Company Reaches Milestone of 35,000 Hydrafacial Devices Installed Worldwide

BeautyHealth Company installs 35,000 Hydrafacial devices globally, reinforcing its leadership in non-invasive skin health treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

The BeautyHealth Company, known for its flagship brand Hydrafacial™, has reached a significant milestone of 35,000 Hydrafacial devices installed globally, solidifying its leadership in the hydradermabrasion market. This achievement reflects the growing demand for non-invasive skin health treatments, with providers delivering around 5 million Hydrafacial treatments last year. The brand has earned high consumer trust, ranking as the second most recognized facial treatment in the U.S., alongside a 96% "Worth It" rating. Hydrafacial combines seven skin therapies in one session, resulting in visible skin improvements without downtime. CEO Marla Beck expressed gratitude to the providers who contribute to the brand's success and emphasized the company's commitment to innovation in the beauty sector.

Potential Positives

The installation of 35,000 Hydrafacial devices worldwide solidifies The BeautyHealth Company's market leadership in the hydradermabrasion category, demonstrating strong brand presence and consumer demand.

Approximately 5 million Hydrafacial treatments were delivered last year, showcasing the treatment's popularity and effectiveness in professional skin health settings.

Hydrafacial's 96% "Worth It" rating on RealSelf and a 52 Net Promoter Score indicate high consumer satisfaction and strong trust in the brand.

The treatment's ability to drive about 7% of all new patients to medical spas and aesthetic practices highlights its role as a vital growth engine for healthcare providers in the beauty sector.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's future performance, indicating a lack of guarantees regarding business success.

The press release does not provide specific financial metrics or growth projections, which could raise questions about the company's actual performance and transparency.

FAQ

What milestone did The BeautyHealth Company achieve with Hydrafacial?

The company installed 35,000 Hydrafacial devices worldwide, reinforcing its market leadership.

What is the global demand for Hydrafacial treatments?

In the previous year, providers delivered approximately 5 million Hydrafacial treatments, indicating strong consumer demand.

What innovative features does the Hydrafacial treatment include?

Hydrafacial combines seven skin therapies, including a gentle peel, microdermabrasion, and LED light therapy for effective skin health.

How does Hydrafacial empower skin health providers?

Hydrafacial treatments attract about 7 percent of new patients to medical spas, driving growth within the aesthetic practice community.

Where can consumers find a Hydrafacial provider?

Consumers can locate a provider by visiting Hydrafacial.com/Find-a-Provider for a personalized treatment experience.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SKIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SKIN stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SKIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKIN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.

Here are some recent targets:

Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 05/05/2025

Full Release



LONG BEACH, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BeautyHealth Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial™, recently achieved a major milestone with 35,000 Hydrafacial devices installed worldwide, reinforcing its market leadership in the hydradermabrasion category it pioneered. This accomplishment highlights the Hydrafacial treatment’s continued global demand, fueled by strong brand awareness, and growing consumer preferences for non-invasive, results-driven skin health treatments.





“With providers delivering approximately 5 million Hydrafacial treatments last year



1



, our position as one of the most in-demand professional skin health treatments is clear,” said BeautyHealth Chief Executive Officer, Marla Beck. “For nearly 28 years, Hydrafacial has been a treatment room essential powered by our science-based innovation and portfolio of 175+ patents that deliver the glowing results that clients and providers love. With a global footprint of 35,000 active Hydrafacial devices worldwide, we’re empowering our community to meet rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments and inspire skin confidence around the world.”





Hydrafacial’s success is backed by industry-leading consumer trust and satisfaction, ranking as the second most recognized facial treatment in the U.S.



2



with a 96% “Worth It” rating on RealSelf



3



, and an industry-leading 52 Net Promoter Score



4



. As a proven engine for practice growth, Hydrafacial treatments are responsible for driving approximately 7 percent of all new patients to medical spas and aesthetic practices each year.



5



This enthusiasm for the brand translates to 1.5 Hydrafacial treatments performed every second around the world.



6







The milestone reflects growing beauty trends favoring a natural, effortless look that prioritizes skin health – an aesthetic Hydrafacial treatments are uniquely designed to deliver. The Hydrafacial treatment combines seven powerful skin therapies in one: lymphatic drainage, a gentle peel, pain-free extractions, superficial microdermabrasion, a personalized booster, LED light therapy, and deep hydration. The result is visible skin improvements, a radiant glow, and a renewed boost in confidence – with zero downtime.





“We’re grateful to the estheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons who bring the iconic Hydrafacial glow to life every day,” Beck continues. “Their trust and expertise drive our growth, and we remain committed to supporting them with ongoing innovation where MedTech Meets Beauty. Together, we’re delivering real results – and a glow that keeps clients coming back.”





To experience the Hydrafacial treatment and discover why consumers and providers alike trust Hydrafacial for radiant, healthy skin, find a provider near you by visiting



Hydrafacial.com/Find-a-Provider



and follow along on social



@Hydrafacial



.







1



Company Data.







2



Ipsos Study 2024. Base: Consumers of the aesthetic and professional beauty category (n=1000); Brand Aided Awareness. Conversion defined as % of respondents who are aware of and have tried a given brand



.









3



RealSelf as of April 2025.







4



Consumers of the aesthetic and professional beauty category that have received a Hydrafacial (n=210); “On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend Hydrafacial to a friend or colleague?”







5



Guidepoint Qsight - Sales Measurement as of March 2025.







6



Treatments per second calculation based on 5 million treatments/year, spread across a 40-hour work week, 50 weeks in a year.







About The Beauty Health Company







The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a medtech meets beauty company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful global community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at



https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/



and learn more at



beautyhealth.com



or



LinkedIn.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements





These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.





Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan; consumers’ perception of skin health, skin concerns, and overall beauty trends; the continued relationship amongst Hydrafacial, its providers, and consumers; the ability to place and continue to place delivery systems across various channels and locations; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.











Contacts:







Hydrafacial Media Contact: Devries Global:



jburchette@devriesglobal.com







Investors:



IR@beautyhealth.com









Source:



BeautyHealth





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82957630-5f2e-456e-bf28-02946fb3ba08





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.