Beauty Health (SKIN) Price Target Increased by 18.42% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Beauty Health (NasdaqCM:SKIN) has been revised to $2.30 / share. This is an increase of 18.42% from the prior estimate of $1.94 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from the latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.04%, an increase of 71.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 87,248K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 12,862K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,247K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 285.61% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,719K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,294K shares , representing a decrease of 45.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 10.79% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 5,327K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,294K shares , representing a decrease of 55.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 16.19% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,821K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,241K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 43.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.