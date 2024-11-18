Beauty Health (SKIN) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you looked into how The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) performed internationally during the quarter ending September 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into SKIN's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $78.8 million, experiencing a decline of 19.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of SKIN's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Unveiling Trends in SKIN's International Revenues

EMEA accounted for 20.43% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $16.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -0.35%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $16.16 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $19.2 million (21.19%) and $21.1 million (21.66%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $10.8 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 13.71%. This represented a surprise of -23.28% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $14.08 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $13.6 million, or 15.01%, and $24.7 million, or 25.36%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Beauty Health to report a total revenue of $76.58 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 20.9% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from EMEA and Asia Pacific are predicted to be 21.2% and 20.7%, corresponding to amounts of $16.2 million and $15.82 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $327.38 million, which is a reduction of 17.7% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: EMEA will contribute 20.9% ($68.27 million) and Asia Pacific 17.7% ($57.88 million) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

Beauty Health's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At present, Beauty Health holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at Beauty Health's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 4.4% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 1.1%. The Zacks Medical sector, Beauty Health's industry group, has descended 7.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 11.6% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 6.2% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 10.3% during this interval.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

