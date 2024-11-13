Beauty Health price target raised to $1.75 from $1.25 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Beauty Health (SKIN) to $1.75 from $1.25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the company has continued to see strong demand for the consumables business, with sales up around +10% while macro conditions have impacted new machine placements, leading to roughly 46% year-over-year decline in delivery system revenue.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SKIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.