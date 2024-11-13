Beauty Health price target lowered to $2 from $12 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Beauty Health (SKIN) to $2 from $12 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted encouraging Consumables growth but Equipment declines continue.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SKIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.