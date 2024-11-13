Beauty Health price target lowered to $2 from $12 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Beauty Health (SKIN) to $2 from $12 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted encouraging Consumables growth but Equipment declines continue.
