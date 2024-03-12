Beauty Health Names Marla Beck CEO

(RTTNews) - Beauty Health Company (SKIN), Tuesday announced the appointment of Marla Beck as its permanent President and Chief Executive Officer.

Beck has been interim CEO since November 20, 2023, in addition to serving on the company's Board of Directors, which she will continue to do going forward.

"Over the past few months, the Board has undertaken an extensive search to identify BeautyHealth's next CEO," said Chairman of the Board Brent Saunders. "The Board unanimously agrees that Marla has done an outstanding job during her tenure as Interim CEO and that she is the right person to lead BeautyHealth into the future."

Before joining the BeautyHealth Board of Directors in June of 2022 and being appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer in November 2023, Beck established herself as a serial entrepreneur and visionary brand-builder. Ms. Beck is the founder and former CEO of Bluemercury, the disruptive omnichannel beauty and spa retailer founded in 1999.

