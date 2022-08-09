Markets
Beauty Health Down 8% Despite Improved Results, Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) are falling more than 8% in the morning trade on Tuesday despite reporting improved second-quarter results and raising sales guidance.

Beauty Health reported net income of $7.93 million or $0.05 per share in the second quarter, compared with net loss of $139.38 million or $1.52 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $103.54 million or $66.51 million last year.

Looking forward, Beauty Health increased its full-year sales guidance to the range of $340.0 million-$350.0 million, from the previous outlook of $330.0 million-$340.0 million.

SKIN, currently at $13.95, has traded in the range of $9.94-$30.17 in the last 1 year.

