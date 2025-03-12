The Beauty Health Company Reports Strong Q4 2024 Financial Results with Improved Margins and Adjusted EBITDA

The Beauty Health Company reported Q4 2024 financial results, exceeding guidance but facing revenue declines due to market challenges.

The Beauty Health Company, known for its Hydrafacial brand, reported its fourth-quarter financial results for 2024, showing a net sales decrease to $83.5 million from $96.8 million in the previous year, impacted by lower delivery system sales due to a challenging economic environment. Despite the decline in sales, the company improved its gross margin to 62.7% from 47.2% year-over-year, and achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $9 million, up from $3.4 million in Q4 2023, due to reduced operational spending and higher margins. CEO Marla Beck expressed confidence in the company's strategy for 2025, focusing on strengthening partnerships and launching new products. The company's cash reserves decreased to approximately $370.1 million as of December 31, 2024, down from $523 million a year earlier, primarily due to repurchases of convertible senior notes. Looking ahead, BeautyHealth provided guidance for Q1 2025 net sales of $61 to $66 million and full-year sales of $270 to $300 million, highlighting potential challenges in the delivery systems market.

Potential Positives

BeautyHealth reported adjusted EBITDA of $9 million for Q4 2024, significantly up from $3.4 million in Q4 2023, highlighting improved operational efficiency.

The company achieved a gross margin of 62.7% in Q4 2024 compared to 47.2% in Q4 2023, indicating better cost management and a favorable shift towards higher-margin consumable sales.

Despite a decrease in overall revenue, the company increased its active install base of delivery systems to over 34,000, reflecting a strong provider base and potential for future revenue growth.

BeautyHealth's net loss significantly improved from $(100.1) million in 2023 to $(29.1) million in 2024, demonstrating progress towards financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for Q4 2024 decreased by 13.8% compared to Q4 2023, indicating a significant drop in revenue.

The company reported a net loss of $10.3 million for Q4 2024, which is nearly flat compared to a loss of $9.4 million in Q4 2023, suggesting ongoing financial challenges.

Guidance for first quarter 2025 indicates projected net sales of only $61 – $66 million, reflecting continued downward pressure on sales and potential difficulties in recovery from the recent decline.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for Beauty Health in Q4 2024?

Beauty Health reported net sales of $83.5 million, a 13.8% decrease compared to Q4 2023, with a gross margin of 62.7%.

How many delivery systems does Beauty Health have installed globally?

As of Q4 2024, Beauty Health has over 34,735 global delivery systems installed, reflecting growth in consumable sales.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Beauty Health in Q4 2024?

For Q4 2024, Beauty Health achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $9 million, an increase from $3.4 million in Q4 2023.

What are Beauty Health's financial expectations for 2025?

Beauty Health forecasts net sales between $270 million and $300 million, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $25 million.

What strategic initiatives is Beauty Health focusing on in 2025?

In 2025, Beauty Health aims to deepen partnerships, accelerate innovations, and enhance commercial execution amidst macroeconomic challenges.

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) (“BeautyHealth”), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“Q4 2024”).





“In Q4 2024, we continued to strengthen our financial position, exceeding the high end of our guidance for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA,” said CEO Marla Beck. “We increased consumable sales, expanded our gross margins and continued to reduce our operating expenses, delivering $9 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. We now have over 34,000 global delivery systems serving our large provider base.”





“In 2025, we are focused on deepening partnerships, accelerating science-backed innovations, including new product offerings, and enhancing our commercial execution. Despite near-term global macroeconomic uncertainty and industry headwinds, Hydrafacial remains a leading global brand, and we are confident in our ability to execute on our strategy and drive long-term shareholder value.”







Key Operational and Business Metrics

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,













Unaudited ($ in millions)







(1)















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Delivery Systems net sales





$





26.8













$





44.6













$





125.4













$





206.6













Consumables net sales









56.7

















52.2

















208.9

















191.4













Total net sales





$





83.5













$





96.8













$





334.3













$





398.0













Gross profit





$





52.3













$





45.7













$





182.3













$





155.1













Gross margin









62.7





%













47.2





%













54.5





%













39.0





%









Adjusted gross profit



(2)







$





56.0













$





52.8













$





207.2













$





249.8













Adjusted gross margin



(2)











67.1





%













54.6





%













62.0





%













62.8





%









Net loss





$





(10.3





)









$





(9.4





)









$





(29.1





)









$





(100.1





)









Adjusted EBITDA



(2)







$





9.0













$





3.4













$





12.3













$





24.3













Adjusted EBITDA margin



(2)











10.8





%













3.5





%













3.7





%













6.1





%































































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,













Unaudited









2024













2023













2024













2023











Total delivery systems sold





1,087









1,551









4,907









8,287









Active install base



(3)







34,735









31,446









34,735









31,446









__________________________









(1)





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.









(2)





See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.









(3)





Estimated number of delivery systems owned by providers that have purchased consumables in the trailing twelve-month period.





















BeautyHealth completed the year with an estimated active install base of 34,735 units, as compared to 31,446 in the prior year, resulting in growth in consumable net sales. The decrease in overall revenue resulted from fewer units placed year over year, impacted by a challenging macroeconomic environment and the prior year international launch of the Syndeo Delivery System ("Syndeo"). The Company continues to evaluate its strategic footprint, exiting its third-party manufacturing arrangement in 2024, and is expected to convert its China market from a direct sales to distributor model in 2025.







Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights









Net sales were $83.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of (13.8)%, compared to the prior year period ("Q4 2023"), due to lower delivery systems net sales.



Net sales were $83.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of (13.8)%, compared to the prior year period ("Q4 2023"), due to lower delivery systems net sales.



Gross margin was 62.7% in Q4 2024 compared to 47.2% in Q4 2023. Adjusted gross margin was 67.1% in Q4 2024 compared to 54.6% in Q4 2023. The improvement in gross margin and adjusted gross margin was primarily due lower inventory related charges and favorable mix shift towards consumable net sales, partially offset by lower average selling price of equipment net sales.



Gross margin was 62.7% in Q4 2024 compared to 47.2% in Q4 2023. Adjusted gross margin was 67.1% in Q4 2024 compared to 54.6% in Q4 2023. The improvement in gross margin and adjusted gross margin was primarily due lower inventory related charges and favorable mix shift towards consumable net sales, partially offset by lower average selling price of equipment net sales.



Net loss was relatively flat at $(10.3) million in Q4 2024 compared to $(9.4) million in Q4 2023.



Net loss was relatively flat at $(10.3) million in Q4 2024 compared to $(9.4) million in Q4 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million in Q4 2024 compared to $3.4 million in Q4 2023. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower operational spend and higher gross margin, partially offset by lower net sales.



Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million in Q4 2024 compared to $3.4 million in Q4 2023. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower operational spend and higher gross margin, partially offset by lower net sales.



The Company placed 1,087 delivery systems during the quarter compared to 1,551 in the prior year period, reflecting a challenging macroeconomic environment in addition to the prior year international launch of Syndeo.













Full Year Financial Highlights









Net sales were $334.3 million for 2024, a decrease of (16.0)%, compared to the prior year due to lower delivery systems net sales.



Net sales were $334.3 million for 2024, a decrease of (16.0)%, compared to the prior year due to lower delivery systems net sales.



Gross margin was 54.5% in 2024 compared to 39.0% in 2023. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to the absence of charges and inventory write-downs associated with the Syndeo Program of $65.2 million in 2023 and favorable mix shift towards consumable net sales, partially offset by higher inventory related charges and $8 million of manufacturing optimization related costs incurred in 2024.



Gross margin was 54.5% in 2024 compared to 39.0% in 2023. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to the absence of charges and inventory write-downs associated with the Syndeo Program of $65.2 million in 2023 and favorable mix shift towards consumable net sales, partially offset by higher inventory related charges and $8 million of manufacturing optimization related costs incurred in 2024.



Adjusted gross margin was relatively flat at 62.0% in 2024 compared to 62.8% in 2023.



Adjusted gross margin was relatively flat at 62.0% in 2024 compared to 62.8% in 2023.



Net loss was $(29.1) million in 2024 compared to net loss of $(100.1) million in 2023. The change compared to the prior year was primarily due to costs associated with the Syndeo Program in 2023.



Net loss was $(29.1) million in 2024 compared to net loss of $(100.1) million in 2023. The change compared to the prior year was primarily due to costs associated with the Syndeo Program in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million in 2024 compared to $24.3 million in 2023. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower net sales, partially offset by lower operational spend.



Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million in 2024 compared to $24.3 million in 2023. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower net sales, partially offset by lower operational spend.



The Company placed 4,907 delivery systems in 2024 compared to 8,287 in the prior year, reflecting a challenging macroeconomic environment in addition to the prior year international launch of Syndeo.









Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were approximately $370.1 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to approximately $523.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to the repurchase of convertible senior notes during the first half of 2024.



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were approximately $370.1 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to approximately $523.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to the repurchase of convertible senior notes during the first half of 2024.



The Company had approximately 7 million private placement warrants and approximately 124.9 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2024.









2025 Financial Guidance













First Quarter 2025















Net sales





$61 – $66 million









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







($6) – ($4) million























Fiscal Year 2025















Net sales





$270 – $300 million









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$10 – $25 million









__________________________









(1)





See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.





















2025 financial guidance reflects the following assumptions:







Net sales guidance reflects continued downward pressure on delivery systems net sales.



Net sales guidance reflects continued downward pressure on delivery systems net sales.



Assumes no material deterioration in current general market conditions or other unforeseen circumstances beyond the Company's control, such as foreign currency exchange rates, tariffs, and trade restrictions.



Assumes no material deterioration in current general market conditions or other unforeseen circumstances beyond the Company's control, such as foreign currency exchange rates, tariffs, and trade restrictions.



Excludes any unannounced acquisitions, dispositions or financings.













Regional





Operational and Business Metrics

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,













Unaudited ($ in millions)







(1)











2024













2023













2024













2023











Delivery Systems net sales





































Americas





$





16.8









$





21.8









$





70.9









$





95.0









Asia-Pacific (“APAC”)









2.8













13.0













21.7













59.4









Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”)









7.2













9.8













32.8













52.2









Total Delivery Systems net sales





$





26.8









$





44.6









$





125.4









$





206.6













































Consumables net sales





































Americas





$





40.2









$





37.5









$





146.0









$





132.7









APAC









6.5













5.7













24.0













22.8









EMEA









10.0













9.0













38.9













35.9









Total Consumables net sales





$





56.7









$





52.2









$





208.9









$





191.4













































Net sales





































Americas





$





57.1









$





59.4









$





217.0









$





227.7









APAC









9.2













18.7













45.7













82.2









EMEA









17.2













18.8













71.6













88.1









Total net sales





$





83.5









$





96.8









$





334.3









$





398.0













































Delivery Systems sold





































Americas









649













758













2,695













3,603









APAC









140













450













911













2,392









EMEA









298













343













1,301













2,292









Total Delivery Systems sold









1,087













1,551













4,907













8,287









__________________________









(1)





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.























Conference Call







BeautyHealth will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. The call may be accessed via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://investors.beautyhealth.com.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin for purposes of evaluating ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.





Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed collectively with the Company’s GAAP financial information, provide useful supplemental information to investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial information or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP, and may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as these other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, particularly related to unusual items.





Adjusted gross profit is gross profit excluding the effects of depreciation expense, amortization expense, share-based compensation expense and other items such as manufacturing optimization costs; write-off of discontinued, excess and obsolete product; Syndeo Program; Syndeo product optimization logistics & service costs; and Go-to-Market restructuring. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales.





Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss excluding the effects of (benefit) expense for income taxes; depreciation expense; amortization expense; share-based compensation expense; interest expense; interest income; other (income) expense, net; change in fair value of warrant liabilities; foreign currency loss (gain), net; manufacturing optimization costs; write-off of discontinued, excess and obsolete product; Syndeo Program; Syndeo product optimization logistics & service costs; Go-to-Market restructuring; litigation related costs; transaction related costs; and severance, restructuring and other. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.





The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss, the most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measures, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, which cannot be done without unreasonable efforts, including adjustments that could be made for changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, integration and acquisition-related expenses, amortization expenses, non-cash share-based compensation, gains/losses on foreign currency, and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance is merely an outlook and is not a guarantee of future performance. Stockholders should not rely or place an undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. See “Forward-Looking Statements” for additional information.



















The Beauty Health Company









Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss







(1)











(





$ in millions





, except share and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net sales







$





83.5













$





96.8













$





334.3













$





398.0













Cost of sales









31.1

















51.1

















152.0

















242.9















Gross profit











52.3

















45.7

















182.3

















155.1













Operating expenses:





































Selling and marketing









26.5

















32.0

















118.3

















144.5













Research and development









1.2

















3.0

















6.3

















10.1













General and administrative









31.8

















29.0

















125.5

















131.4













Total operating expenses









59.5

















64.0

















250.1

















286.0















Loss from operations











(7.2





)













(18.4





)













(67.8





)













(130.9





)









Interest expense









2.5

















3.4

















10.4

















13.6













Interest income









(2.2





)













(6.4





)













(16.6





)













(23.2





)









Other (income) expense, net









(0.1





)













0.1

















(33.6





)













(5.2





)









Change in fair value of warrant liabilities









(0.1





)













(3.6





)













(3.1





)













(11.9





)









Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net









4.5

















(3.1





)













4.6

















(2.4





)











Loss before provision for income taxes











(11.7





)













(8.8





)













(29.6





)













(101.9





)









Income tax (benefit) expense









(1.4





)













0.6

















(0.5





)













(1.8





)









Net loss









(10.3





)













(9.4





)













(29.1





)













(100.1





)











Comprehensive loss, net of tax:







































Foreign currency translation adjustments









(3.2





)













2.1

















(3.9





)













1.5















Comprehensive loss







$





(13.6





)









$





(7.3





)









$





(33.0





)









$





(98.6





)









Net loss per share





































Basic





$





(0.08





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.76





)









Diluted





$





(0.08





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.36





)









$





(0.76





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding





































Basic









124,401,969

















128,716,355

















123,827,372

















131,680,605













Diluted









124,401,969

















128,716,355

















142,492,575

















131,680,605













__________________________













(1)





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.



































The Beauty Health Company









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(1)











($ in millions)









(Unaudited)

























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





$





370.1













$





523.0













Accounts receivable, net









27.6

















54.7













Inventories









69.1

















91.3













Income tax receivable









0.8

















0.3













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









9.5

















28.9













Total current assets









477.1

















698.3













Property and equipment, net









6.0

















14.2













Right-of-use assets, net









13.6

















12.1













Intangible assets, net









47.5

















62.1













Goodwill









123.5

















125.8













Deferred income tax assets, net









3.9

















0.5













Other assets









14.1

















16.0















TOTAL ASSETS







$





685.7













$





929.1















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





21.9













$





44.8













Accrued payroll-related expenses









17.6

















22.0













Lease liabilities, current









5.1

















4.6













Income tax payable









3.4

















2.8













Syndeo Program reserves









—

















21.0













Other accrued expenses









20.0

















19.8













Total current liabilities









68.2

















115.0













Lease liabilities, non-current









10.8

















9.3













Deferred income tax liabilities, net









0.4

















0.7













Warrant liabilities









0.5

















3.6













Convertible senior notes, net









552.2

















738.4













Other long-term liabilities









1.8

















2.8















TOTAL LIABILITIES







$





633.9













$





869.7

































Stockholders’ equity:





















Class A Common Stock





$





—













$





—













Additional paid-in capital









566.7

















541.3













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(7.0





)













(3.0





)









Accumulated deficit









(508.0





)













(478.9





)











Total stockholders’ equity







$





51.8













$





59.4















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







$





685.7













$





929.1













__________________________













(1)





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.



































The Beauty Health Company









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







(1)











($ in millions)









(Unaudited)

























Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period





$





523.0













$





568.2













Operating activities:





















Net loss









(29.1





)













(100.1





)









Non-cash adjustments:









72.6

















98.5













Change in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









20.8

















16.5













Inventories









(10.5





)













(22.6





)









Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and income tax receivable









15.5

















(7.0





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and income tax payable









(43.8





)













44.0













Other, net









(9.4





)













(7.6





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









16.1

















21.8













Net cash used for investing activities









(6.8





)













(31.5





)









Net cash used for financing activities









(158.3





)













(37.4





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









(149.0





)













(47.2





)









Effect of foreign currency translation









(4.0





)













2.0













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period





$





370.1













$





523.0













__________________________













(1)





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.





















The following table reconciles gross profit to adjusted gross profit for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,













Unaudited ($ in millions)







(1)















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net sales





$





83.5













$





96.8













$





334.3













$





398.0

















































Gross profit





$





52.3













$





45.7













$





182.3













$





155.1













Gross margin









62.7





%













47.2





%













54.5





%













39.0





%













































Adjusted to exclude the following:





































Depreciation expense









0.4

















0.5

















2.3

















2.4













Amortization expense









2.5

















4.2

















12.3

















13.9













Share-based compensation expense









0.1

















0.3

















0.1

















1.5













Manufacturing optimization costs









—

















—

















7.6

















—













Write-off of discontinued, excess and obsolete product









—

















—

















2.0

















10.4













Syndeo Program









—

















2.1

















—

















65.2













Syndeo product optimization logistics & service costs









—

















—

















—

















1.4













Go-to-Market restructuring









0.6

















—

















0.6

















—













Adjusted gross profit





$





56.0













$





52.8













$





207.2













$





249.8













Adjusted gross margin









67.1





%













54.6





%













62.0





%













62.8





%









__________________________









(1)





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.





















The following table reconciles net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,













Unaudited ($ in millions)







(1)















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net sales





$





83.5













$





96.8













$





334.3













$





398.0

















































Net loss





$





(10.3





)









$





(9.4





)









$





(29.1





)









$





(100.1





)









Adjusted to exclude the following:





































(Benefit) expense for income taxes









(1.4





)













0.6

















(0.5





)













(1.8





)









Depreciation expense









1.5

















4.3

















9.9

















11.3













Amortization expense









5.1

















5.6

















23.7

















23.3













Share-based compensation expense









5.9

















2.3

















26.7

















22.5













Interest expense









2.5

















3.4

















10.4

















13.6













Interest income









(2.2





)













(6.4





)













(16.6





)













(23.2





)









Other (income) expense, net









(0.1





)













0.1

















(33.6





)













(5.2





)









Change in fair value of warrant liabilities









(0.1





)













(3.6





)













(3.1





)













(11.9





)









Foreign currency loss (gain), net









4.5

















(3.1





)













4.6

















(2.4





)









Manufacturing optimization costs









—

















—

















7.6

















—













Write-off of discontinued, excess and obsolete product









—

















—

















2.0

















10.4













Syndeo Program









—

















2.1

















—

















65.2













Syndeo product optimization logistics & service costs









—

















—

















—

















1.4













Go-to-Market restructuring









0.6

















—

















0.6

















—













Litigation related costs









2.6

















—

















6.3

















1.5













Transaction related costs









—

















—

















—

















0.8













Severance, restructuring and other









0.6

















7.4

















3.1

















18.7













Adjusted EBITDA





$





9.0













$





3.4













$





12.3













$





24.3













Adjusted EBITDA margin









10.8





%













3.5





%













3.7





%













6.1





%









__________________________









(1)





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.























About The Beauty Health Company







The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a medtech meets beauty company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in nanoneedling and microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful global community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding The Beauty Health Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.





Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: The Beauty Health Company’s ability to manage growth; The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts







Investors: IR@beautyhealth.com









Press: Press@beautyhealth.com



