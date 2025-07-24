The Beauty Health Company Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Investor Call Details

The Beauty Health Company will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, with an investor call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Beauty Health Company, known for its Hydrafacial™ brand, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will hold an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be accessible via a live webcast on its investor relations website. The company emphasizes its commitment to transparency in disclosing material information and aims to enhance skin health experiences through its innovative brands, including Hydrafacial™, SkinStylus™, and Keravive™. The Beauty Health Company strives to positively impact communities and the environment while personalizing skin health for diverse consumers.

Potential Positives

The Beauty Health Company is set to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled investor conference call demonstrates the company's engagement with investors and stakeholders, highlighting their dedication to providing insights into business performance.

The use of multiple disclosure methods (press releases, SEC filings, and conference calls) showcases the company's commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations.

The emphasis on a wide range of audience (ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types) indicates the company's inclusive approach, which could enhance market reach and customer loyalty.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results being reported after market close may indicate the company expects to reveal disappointing performance, as companies often choose traditional business hours for stronger earnings reports.

The reliance on investor communications and webcasts for material information may reflect an attempt to manage investor perception amid potential volatility in stock performance.

There is no mention of any specific growth initiatives or strategies in the press release, which could suggest a lack of innovation or forward momentum in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will The Beauty Health Company report its second quarter results?

The Beauty Health Company will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025.

What time is the investor conference call scheduled?

The investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be accessed on The Beauty Health Company's investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com.

Will a recording of the conference call be available?

Yes, a recording of the call will be available on the investor relations website approximately three hours after it concludes.

What brands does The Beauty Health Company offer?

The Beauty Health Company's flagship brands include Hydrafacial™, SkinStylus™, and Keravive™.

$SKIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SKIN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LONG BEACH, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial™, today announced it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.





A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at



https://investors.beautyhealth.com



, along with supporting materials. A recording of the call will become available on the site approximately three hours after its conclusion.







Disclosure Information







The Beauty Health Company announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls and on its investor relations website (



https://investors.beautyhealth.com



) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







About The Beauty Health Company







The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a medtech meets beauty company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful global community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at



https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider



, and learn more at



beautyhealth.com



or LinkedIn.







Investors:





IR@beautyhealth.com









Press:





press@beautyhealth.com





