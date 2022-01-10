Beauty Health Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SKIN

In trading on Monday, shares of Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.36, changing hands as low as $18.59 per share. Beauty Health Co shares are currently trading off about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKIN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.71 per share, with $30.1727 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.78.

