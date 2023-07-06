Beauty Garage (TYO:3180) Price Target Increased by 17.22% to 5,380.50

The average one-year price target for Beauty Garage (TYO:3180) has been revised to 5,380.50 / share. This is an increase of 17.22% from the prior estimate of 4,590.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,444.00 to a high of 6,300.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4,545.00 / share.

Beauty Garage Maintains 0.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Garage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3180 is 0.00%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 22K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

