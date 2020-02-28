Beauty company Coty hires Jimmy Choo boss Denis as CEO

Adds details from Coty statement

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc COTY.N has tapped Jimmy Choo Group boss Pierre Denis as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Pierre Laubies.

Denis, who has been on Coty's board since September 2019, will take the helm by summer this year upon the conclusion of a strategic review, the CoverGirl cosmetics maker said on Friday.

"He (Denis) brings 30 years of luxury, beauty and brand experience, having previously served in a variety of leadership roles with LVMH, notably with John Galliano, as well as with Christian Dior," Coty said.

Denis has since July 2012 served as the CEO of Jimmy Choo, now part of U.S. luxury fashion group Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, which also owns Versace and Michael Kors.

Laubies, who joined Coty in November 2018, spearheaded the company's $600 million investment in reality star Kylie Jenner's beauty brands last year.

The company said Pierre-André Térisseas would assume the role of chief operating officer in addition to his current role as finance chief.

The cosmetics maker's board also elected Isabelle Parize and Justine Tan as non-executive directors.

