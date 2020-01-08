Beauty and fitness device retailer Fit Boxx Holdings slashes deal size for proposed US IPO

Fit Boxx Holdings, which sells beauty, fitness, and health care products and devices in China, lowered the proposed deal size for its upcoming US IPO as of a December 11, 2019 filing.



The Hong Kong-based company now plans to raise $12 million by offering 2 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $6.50, to command a $63 million market cap. The company had previously filed to offer 2.5 million shares at a range of $7.50 to $8.50 for a market cap of $92 million. At the midpoint of the revised range, Fit Boxx Holdings will raise -43% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Fit Boxx Holdings was founded in 2009 and booked $31 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FBOX. WestPark Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



