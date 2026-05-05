Beaumont Trims Its JPEF Stake by $9.0 Million -- Signal or Just Smart Rebalancing?

Key Points

Beaumont Financial Advisors sold 120,136 shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) during the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated trade value of approximately $9.0 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The fund's quarter-end JPEF position declined by roughly $10.1 million -- a reflection of both the sale and share price movement.

After the sale, Beaumont holds 392,979 shares valued at $28.2 million, or about 1.9% of its assets under management (AUM).

10 stocks we like better than J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Beaumont Financial Advisors, LLC reduced its position in the JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) by 120,136 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the quarterly average share price, the estimated value of this transaction was roughly $9.0 million. At quarter-end, the firm held 392,979 shares of JPEF valued at $28.2 million -- representing about 1.9% of Beaumont's 13F reportable AUM.

What else to know

After the sale, JPEF now represents 1.9% of Beaumont’s 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL: $70.2 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $65.2 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE: SGOV: $65.1 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVV: $59.4 million (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $40.3 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, JPEF shares were trading at $77.89, up about 21% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 7 percentage points, while outperforming its Large Blend category benchmark by roughly 6 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.7 billion Expense ratio 0.44% Dividend yield 0.73% 1-year return (as of 5/4/26) 21.35%

ETF snapshot

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an actively managed fund that concentrates at least 80% of its assets in U.S. equity securities -- primarily common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- with flexibility to allocate up to 20% in foreign equities, including through depositary receipts.

The fund operates under a trust structure and emphasizes a high-conviction, concentrated portfolio designed to target long-term capital appreciation.

JPEF is actively managed, meaning the investment team makes deliberate choices about which stocks to hold rather than simply tracking an index.

The fund aims to outperform broad equity benchmarks while maintaining meaningful diversification across its selected positions.

What this transaction means for investors

Beaumont Financial's decision to trim roughly $9.0 million worth of JPEF last quarter looks less like a red flag and more like standard portfolio maintenance. The reduction -- representing just 0.6% of the firm's total reportable AUM -- left Beaumont with a still-meaningful $28.2 million stake in the ETF, suggesting no dramatic shift in conviction.

It's worth noting that JPEF has had a solid run, gaining about 21% over the past year, which can often prompt wealth managers to trim positions, lock in gains, or bring allocations back in line with target weights. That kind of profit-taking is especially common for investment advisors like Beaumont, whose job is to manage risk across a broad portfolio for its clients -- not to bet heavily on any single holding.

For retail investors, JPEF offers an interesting middle ground: the active management and concentrated focus of a stock-picker's portfolio, wrapped in the liquidity and transparency of an ETF. The fund's 0.4% expense ratio is reasonable for an actively managed product, and its recent outperformance relative to the Large Blend category suggests the JPMorgan investment team has been adding value compared with its passive peers. The 0.7% dividend yield won't move the needle for income-focused investors, but it does add a modest return cushion on top of what is primarily a growth-oriented strategy.

Whether Beaumont's trim is a signal worth following depends on your own portfolio positioning -- but taken in isolation, a modest reduction after a strong run is about as routine as institutional moves get.

Should you buy stock in J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet and Apple and has the following options: short May 2026 $400 calls on Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.