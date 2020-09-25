Beatles memorabilia goes under hammer at online auction

Fancy owning a piece of pop history? Sotheby's is hosting an online auction this month of Beatles memorabilia to mark the 50th anniversary of the British band breaking up.

The sale offers items spanning the band's entire performing career, including a signed copy of the Fab Four's first single from 1962, "Love Me Do", valued at between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds ($19,000-$25,400).

Other items on sale include a pair of John Lennon's unmistakable glasses, valued at 30,000 to 40,000 pounds, and his school detention sheet, estimated to be worth as much as 5,000 pounds, which details a record of his misbehaviour as a boy.

A 1966 Cartier watch, estimated at up to 25,000 pounds, is also up for grabs. It belonged to band manager Brian Epstein, whose death in 1967 is considered a key factor in the eventual separation of the four lads from Liverpool.

