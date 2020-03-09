Beating the market blues: SPACs on track for another record-breaking year

Record-high volatility and investor uncertainty have weighed on the IPO market in recent weeks, but blank check activity is as high as ever, indicating another banner year for the acquisition vehicles. So far in 2020, 19 SPACs have submitted initial filings with the SEC, a 111% increase over this date last year. With two SPACs currently on the IPO calendar and several more in the pipeline, YTD pricings will also have a lead over the previous year.



