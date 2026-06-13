Is Beaten-Down Phibro Animal Health Stock a Buy Following an Insider Purchase of 10,000 Shares?

Key Points

Corcoran purchased 10,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$318,000 on May 29, 2026.

The buy increased his direct ownership by 31.79%, bringing his post-transaction direct holdings to 41,459 shares.

All shares were acquired through direct open-market purchases; no indirect holdings or derivative activity was reported.

Corcoran retains 41,459 shares of Common Stock directly following the transaction.

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E. Thomas Corcoran, Director of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC), reported the acquisition of 10,000 shares of Common Stock at a weighted average price of $31.77 per share on May 29, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value ~$318,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 41,459 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.27 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($31.77); post-transaction value based on May 29, 2026 transaction price ($31.77).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Corcoran's prior trading activity?

The 10,000-share purchase is the largest of three open-market acquisitions made by Corcoran since September 2024, exceeding his prior buys of 5,000 shares each.

The 10,000-share purchase is the largest of three open-market acquisitions made by Corcoran since September 2024, exceeding his prior buys of 5,000 shares each. What is the current capacity for further acquisitions?

Following this transaction, Corcoran's holdings increased by 31.79% to 41,459 shares, providing an enlarged capacity for future activity relative to his prior baseline.

Following this transaction, Corcoran's holdings increased by 31.79% to 41,459 shares, providing an enlarged capacity for future activity relative to his prior baseline. Was this purchase timed around material changes in market price?

The acquisition occurred with shares priced at $31.77, closely aligning with the May 29, 2026, market open of $31.76 and closing at $30.66, indicating the purchase was not timed to a dramatic price move.

The acquisition occurred with shares priced at $31.77, closely aligning with the May 29, 2026, market open of $31.76 and closing at $30.66, indicating the purchase was not timed to a dramatic price move. Does the transaction reflect a change in indirect or derivative exposure?

No indirect or derivative transactions were disclosed; Corcoran's entire exposure remains in directly held Class A Common Stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.50 billion Net income (TTM) $95.23 million Dividend yield 1..5% 1-year price change -17.45%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Phibro Animal Health Corporation offers a portfolio of animal health products, mineral nutrition solutions, and specialty performance products, with revenue primarily generated from sales to the livestock industry.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products that address animal health, disease prevention, and nutritional needs for food-producing animals.

Primary customers include integrated poultry, swine, and cattle producers, as well as commercial feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors across the United States and international markets.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a leading provider of animal health and mineral nutrition products, serving a global customer base with a focus on food animal production. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and established distribution channels to maintain a competitive position in the animal health industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Insiders usually don’t accumulate shares of the businesses they work for unless they expect their value to rise. Corcoran’s recent purchase of 10,000 shares suggests he’s bullish about the company’s future.

Unfortunately for Corcoran, the stock market isn’t as enthusiastic. Shares of the animal health company have dropped about 47% from a peak they reached in April. On April 27, the company announced Brazil would prohibit the use of feed additives containing certain antibiotics.

Under the new ordinance, the use of antibiotics will require a veterinary prescription. Phibro is offering the Brazilian market a digital platform to facilitate the veterinary prescription process.

During Phibro’s fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026, net sales rose 10% year over year to $383.5 million. Despite an expected downturn in antibiotic feed additive sales in Brazil, the company expects net sales to reach a range between $1.46 billion and $1.5 billion in fiscal 2026.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.