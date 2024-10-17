This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 234%, According to Wall Street

Early-stage innovation stocks can be hard on the nerves. Short-sellers frequently pile into these stocks ahead of major catalysts, driving the stock price down significantly.

Worst of all, these trough periods can persist for years as companies develop key product candidates, pass through major regulatory hurdles, and prepare to enter the market. However, these stocks can also change direction in the blink of an eye when key milestones are met.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), a gene editing pioneer with shares that have fallen by over 84% during the prior 36 months, appears poised to follow this trajectory. Morningstar equity analyst Rachel Elfman believes the market significantly undervalues Intellia's novel gene editing pipeline.

This bullish sentiment extends beyond Elfman, with Wall Street analysts setting a consensus price target of $67.5 for Intellia. This target implies a whopping potential upside of 234% from current levels.

What's driving this optimism, and why should investors pay attention to Intellia now? Let's examine the company's pipeline progress, financial position, and potential risks to understand why this beaten-down biotech stock might be poised for a significant rebound.

Advancing pipeline offers hope

Intellia's NTLA-2001 (also known as nexiguran ziclumeran or "nex-z"), a key candidate in its pipeline, is advancing swiftly through late-stage trials for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Additionally, Intellia plans to launch a separate Phase 3 trial for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy by the end of the year, further broadening its clinical program.

Another promising program, NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema (HAE), recently reported positive Phase 2 results. As a result, Intellia recently advanced the candidate into a pivotal Phase 3 trial. The advancement of these late-stage programs represents significant progress in Intellia's clinical-development efforts.

Financial strength fuels ambitious development plans

Intellia's robust financial position underpins its ambitious clinical-development strategy. With $939.9 million in cash at the end of the second quarter of 2024, the company has secured a runway extending into late 2026. This substantial war chest allows Intellia to aggressively advance its pipeline without immediate funding concerns.

While research and development expenses remain high due to ongoing clinical trials, Intellia has smartly leveraged collaborations to share costs and risks. The partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for NTLA-2001 exemplifies this approach, allowing Intellia to retain 75% of potential future profits while benefiting from shared development expenses.

A high-stakes bet on cutting-edge science

Investing in Intellia Therapeutics is not for the faint of heart. As a clinical-stage biotech company with no approved products, Intellia faces substantial regulatory hurdles and inherent development risks. However, the potential rewards are equally substantial. Intellia's CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing platform holds the promise of developing highly efficacious, potentially curative treatments for rare genetic diseases that currently have few options.

Morningstar equity analyst Rachel Elfman provides a sobering yet intriguing perspective, estimating a 35% to 40% chance of regulatory approval for Intellia's lead candidates. While these odds underscore the risks, they also hint at the potential for significant returns if the therapies succeed.

Intellia's focus on rare diseases, like ATTR amyloidosis and HAE -- conditions with limited but growing treatment options -- could prove strategically savvy. While some therapies exist for these disorders, there remains a significant unmet medical need.

Should Intellia's gene editing approaches gain approval, they could offer more effective and/or convenient treatment options, potentially capturing substantial market share in these specialized niches. This strategy could translate into significant revenue streams within the next five years.

Is Intellia ripe for investment?

Intellia stands at the vanguard of gene editing technology, offering investors access to potentially groundbreaking therapies. The company's progress in advancing multiple candidates to late-stage trials, combined with its solid financial position, presents a compelling case for those seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities in the biotechnology industry.

Yet, the journey from promising clinical results to commercial triumph is riddled with obstacles. Despite their current potential, Intellia's candidates may face unforeseen challenges in clinical trials, during the regulatory review process, or upon market entry.

The substantial short-seller interest -- with nearly 15% of outstanding shares sold short as of Sept. 30, 2024 -- highlights these risks and suggests the potential for significant share-price volatility.

What's the bottom line? The decision to invest in Intellia ultimately rests on one's conviction in the transformative power of gene editing technology. For those who believe CRISPR-based therapies will revolutionize medicine, Intellia's current valuation could represent an exceptional opportunity.

However, investors should brace themselves for a turbulent ride as the company navigates the intricate landscape of clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and commercialization. With its promising pipeline and considerable upside potential, Intellia epitomizes both the risks and rewards inherent in cutting-edge biotechnology investing.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intellia Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.