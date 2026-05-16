This Beaten-Down Fintech Stock Landed a Massive $102 Million Vote of Confidence

Key Points

North Reef added 5,550,000 Alkami shares in the first quarter, with an estimated trade value of $102.21 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the Alkami position increased by $71.43 million, reflecting both share additions and price changes.

This transaction represented a 3.52% increase of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 15, 2026, North Reef Capital Management disclosed a major buy of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), acquiring an estimated $102.21 million in shares based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, North Reef Capital Management increased its stake in Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 5,550,000 shares during the first quarter, bringing its total to 7,650,000 shares. The estimated value of the shares added was $102.21 million, based on the quarter’s average unadjusted closing price. The quarter-end value of the Alkami stake rose by $71.43 million, reflecting both share additions and price changes.

What else to know

North Reef’s Alkami position rose to 4.13% of 13F AUM after the buy.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: FHN: $328.96 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: MKTX: $309.34 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSE: ABCB: $266.98 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSE: KEY: $253.63 million (8.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: SBCF: $176.44 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Alkami shares were priced at $16.62; the stock declined 46.0% over the past year and underperformed the S&P 500 by 73.3 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $16.62 Market Capitalization $1.81 billion Revenue (TTM) $471.94 million Net Income (TTM) ($49.80 million)

Company snapshot

Alkami Technology offers a cloud-based digital banking platform, including the Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, and Business Banking Solutions.

The firm serves community banks, regional banks, and credit unions across the United States.

It focuses on scalable, secure software products to help financial institutions onboard users and improve operational efficiency.

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based digital banking solutions for financial institutions. The company leverages a proprietary, multi-tenant architecture to deliver scalable and secure software products that help clients onboard users, enhance engagement, and improve operational efficiency. With a focus on serving community and regional banks as well as credit unions, Alkami aims to provide a competitive edge in digital banking through innovation and a comprehensive product suite.

What this transaction means for investors

Alkami’s stock has been crushed over the past year, but North Reef appears to be betting the company’s growth engine is still very much intact and that digital transformation spending at banks and credit unions is far from over.



Among bullish signals, the underlying business has actually been improving. First-quarter revenue climbed nearly 29% year over year to $126.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped to $22.3 million from $12.1 million a year earlier. Alkami also added 2.5 million users over the past 12 months, bringing its total digital banking user base to 23 million.



Management highlighted momentum in its Digital Sales & Service Platform, which combines onboarding, banking, marketing, and analytics tools for financial institutions. The company also authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence despite continued GAAP losses.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether Alkami can mature into a consistently profitable fintech platform before banking tech budgets weaken further. If adoption trends hold, the recent selloff could eventually look overdone.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ameris Bancorp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.