A beaten-down biotech just lost a meaningful backer — should you care?

Key Points

Sold 237,103 shares; estimated trade size $7.77 million (based on average closing price from January to March 2026)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $8.87 million, reflecting both sale and price changes

Transaction equaled a 2.15% reduction in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

The position was previously 2.6% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

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Bridge City Capital, LLC, fully exited its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the first quarter, selling 237,103 shares in a transaction estimated at $7.77 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing.

Sold 237,103 shares; estimated trade size $7.77 million (based on average closing price from January to March 2026)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $8.87 million, reflecting both sale and price changes

Transaction equaled a 2.15% reduction in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

The position was previously 2.6% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Bridge City Capital, LLC, reported selling all 237,103 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.77 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period. This move reduced the fund’s quarter-end position value in the company by $8.87 million, reflecting both trading and share price movements.

What else to know

Bridge City Capital, LLC, fully liquidated its Harmony Biosciences Holdings stake, removing an allocation that was 2.6% of 13F AUM in the prior quarter; post-sale, the position represents n/a of AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ENSG: $11.92 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: STRL: $11.36 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings were priced at $30.15, down 15.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 42.07 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-18) $29.83 Market Capitalization $1.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $899.11 million Net Income (TTM) $145.62 million

Company Snapshot

Harmony Biosciences develops and commercializes therapies for rare neurological disorders, with WAKIX as its flagship product targeting excessive daytime sleepiness in adult narcolepsy patients.

The company operates as a commercial-stage pharmaceutical business, developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders in the United States.

Harmony was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company focused on the biotechnology sector, specializing in treatments for rare neurological diseases. With a targeted product portfolio and a commercial focus, the company leverages its expertise to address unmet medical needs in the U.S. market. Its strategic emphasis on specialty pharmaceuticals and established relationships with healthcare professionals underpin its competitive position in the rare disease space.

What this transaction means for investors

Bridge City Capital fully exited Harmony Biosciences Holdings in the first quarter, closing out a position that had been a meaningful slice of its portfolio the prior quarter. This wasn't a trim or a rebalance — it was a clean out. Bridge City runs a diversified small- and mid-cap book with positions spread across well over a hundred names, and nothing in the current filing represents an outsize bet. The portfolio doesn't tilt heavily toward any single sector, which means this exit reads as a single-name decision rather than a broader healthcare or biotech call. For investors watching Harmony, the company develops treatments for rare neurological disorders and has had a rough stretch. Institutional exits from beaten-down names happen for a range of reasons — valuation reassessment, portfolio rebalancing, reallocating to higher-conviction ideas — and a 13F won't tell you which. What it does tell you is that a manager who held a meaningful stake decided it was time to move on entirely. Whether that's relevant to your own position depends on your time horizon and how much weight you put on a single institutional holder's decision to walk away.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RBC Bearings and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.