Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Procter & Gamble, McDonald's, NVIDIA in Focus

Two of the three most widely followed indexes closed the past week in the red, while one ended almost flat. The Nasdaq Composite advanced but just slightly, less than 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 lost 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

The week’s trade was dominated by the anticipation and aftermath of the Fed’s rate hike. Markets had already priced in a 25 bps rate hike, and the decision did not come as a surprise. Yet, the regional banking crisis deepened throughout the week, raising hopes that the central bank might take a more pragmatic view of the situation. However, with signals coming in from the Fed that a rate pause was not a certainty even in the coming months, the first four sessions of the week reeled under the resultant gloom and doom.

But a blockbuster Friday marked a rebound for the indexes, and much of last week’s losses were pared off. Robust jobs data and unexpectedly bright earnings reported by the mega-cap tech companies led the comeback.

General Mills and Manitowoc Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of General Mills, Inc. GIS have soared 17% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.1% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on February 20.

Another stock, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on February 21, has returned 7.9% since then (versus the S&P 500’s 0.1% rise).

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks returned 9.7% this year (through March 6) versus 5.4% for the S&P 500 Index.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Brambles and Taylor Wimpey Higher

Shares of Brambles Limited BXBLY and Taylor Wimpey plc TWODY have advanced 16.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.8% rise) and 7.5% (versus the S&P 500’s +1.7% increase), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on February 24 and February 13, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks NVIDIA, Shopify Soar High

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have risen 28.4% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Shopify Inc. SHOP, which was added to the portfolio on September 6, 2022, has also returned 25% over the past 12 weeks.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned 11.1% in 2023 Q1 versus 7.5% for the S&P 500 Index. In 2022, the portfolio produced a 15.2% loss versus the S&P 500 Index’s 18% decline.

Since 1996, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of 12.9% through March 31, 2023. This compares to an 8.9% annualized return for the S&P 500 Index in the same time period.

Zacks ECAP Stocks McKesson and Rollins Make Significant Gains

McKesson Corporation MKC, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), jumped 21.2% over the past 12 weeks. Rollins, Inc. ROL followed McKesson with 18% returns.

ECAP, which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, returned 3.7% in 2023 Q1 versus 7.5% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned negative 4.7% in 2022 versus the S&P 500 Index’s 18% decline.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Procter & Gamble and McDonald’s Outperform Peers

The Procter & Gamble Company PG, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 13.9% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, McDonald's Corporation MCD, has climbed 13.8% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid the heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

ECDP returned 0.04% in 2023 Q1 versus 7.5% for the S&P 500 Index and 1.4% for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL. The portfolio returned negative 2.3% in 2022 versus 18% decline for the S&P 500 Index and 8.3% loss for NOBL.

FirstCash Makes It Into The Zacks Top 10 Stocks

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. FCFS from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023 has gained 20.6% year to date, which compares to an 8.3% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

The portfolio returned 5.2% in 2023 Q1 versus 7.5% for the S&P 500 (the equal-weighted index, a more appropriate benchmark, returned 2.7 % in Q1). The portfolio returned negative 15.8% in 2022 versus 18.1% decline for the S&P 500 Index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has generated an annualized return of 22.4% versus 12.5% for the S&P 500 Index.

Since the start of 2012, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks delivered a cumulative return of 827.6% through the end of 2022 versus a 265% cumulative return for the S&P 500 Index.

