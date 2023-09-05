Beat the Market the Zacks Way: NVIDIA, Novo Nordisk, Matson in Focus

All three widely followed indexes closed a winning week last Friday. For Wall Street, it was a second straight week of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%, 2.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

Business throughout the week was driven by economic numbers, especially from the jobs sector. The continued slowdown in the labor market, according to the JOLTS report, led investors to bet on the Federal Reserve not raising rates the next time it meets. Market participants remain hopeful that a dovish Fed might still be able to achieve a soft landing of the economy.

For the ensuing holiday-shortened week, investors will keep a keen watch on the numbers coming in from the service sector and hope that slack is observed.

Matson and CME Group Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Matson, Inc. MATX have soared 21.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.9% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on June 23.

Another stock, CME Group Inc. CME, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on June 26, has returned 11.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.7% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks has returned +10.8% this year (through July 3) versus +16.1% for the S&P 500 Index and +7.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 Index. The set of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 Index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the strong recent performance of mega-cap stocks.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 Index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Boise Cascade and nVent Electric Higher

Shares of Boise Cascade Company BCC and nVent Electric plc NVT have advanced 42.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.3% rise) and 20.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.3% increase) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on June 19 and June 20, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks NVIDIA, Broadridge Financial Shoot Up

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have risen 25.1% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR, which was added to the portfolio on August 29, 2017, has returned 22% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has gained 4.9% over this period.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio has returned +17.15% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% versus the S&P 500 Index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.10% through June 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.52% annualized return for the S&P 500 Index in the same period.

On rolling one-, three- and five-year bases, the Zacks Focus List returned +29.36%, +16.74% and +12.45% versus +19.57%, +14.59% and +12.30% for the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Intuit and Novo Nordisk Make Significant Gains

Intuit Inc. INTU, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 27.4% over the past 12 weeks. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO has followed Intuit with 19.8% returns.

ECAP, which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, has returned +6.67% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 versus the S&P 500 Index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Automatic Data Processing and Amgen Outperform Peers

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 18.8% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Amgen Inc. AMGN, has climbed 17.4% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

ECDP has returned +0.18% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 versus -17.96% for the S&P 500 Index and -8.34% for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Celsius Delivers Solid Returns

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023, has gained 86.7% year to date, which compares to an 18.9% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

The portfolio returned +15.9% through the end of June 2023 versus +16.9% for the S&P 500 (the equal-weighted index, a more appropriate benchmark, returned +7% in the same period). The portfolio returned -15.8% in 2022 versus -18.1% for the S&P 500 Index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has generated an annualized return of +22.4% versus +12.5% for the S&P 500 Index.

Since the start of 2012 through May 31, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks produced a cumulative return of +827.6% through the end of 2022 vs. +265% cumulative return for the S&P 500 index.

