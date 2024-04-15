Beat the Market the Zacks Way: MediaAlpha, NVIDIA, Walmart in Focus

Last week, the three most widely followed indexes closed out a second consecutive losing week. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.5%, 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

Throughout the week, trade was dominated by anticipation and reaction to the inflation numbers which eventually came in hotter than expected. Treasury yields breached the 4.5% mark after the release of CPI numbers, and the markets started to price in that a first rate cut by the Fed in June, as was being expected till then, might not be feasible. There was optimism about a June rate cut even as the central bank was sending signals about not having decided on a timeline. Hot CPI numbers have now sealed the deal.

While other economic numbers will continue to pour in, market participants will now keep a keen watch on the PCE inflation numbers, the Fed’s favorite metric, that are due next week.

MediaAlpha and AppLovin Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX have gained 38.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on February 14.

Another stock, AppLovin Corporation APP, was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on February 16 and has returned 29.2% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.3% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks in 2023.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has handily outperformed the index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through January 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +24.18% since 1988 vs. +10.88% for the S&P 500 index).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check MediaAlpha’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check AppLovin’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Vital Farms and Parker-Hannifin Higher

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. VITL and Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH have advanced 68.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.9% rise) and 7.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.7% rise), since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on February 8 and February 5, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks NVIDIA, Sea Limited Shoot Up

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 48.2% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Sea Limited SE, which was added to the portfolio on March 26, 2020, has returned 46.4% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 5.9% over this period.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +21.72% in 2023 (through November 30) vs. +20.79% for the S&P 500 index and +6.32% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.07% through November 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.49% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Focus List returned +13.49%, +9.21%, and +14.05% vs. +13.82%, +9.74% and +12.51% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Novo Nordisk and Walmart Make Significant Gains

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 16.4% over the past 12 weeks. Walmart Inc. WMT has followed Novo Nordisk with 11.1% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, returned +12.17% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Colgate-Palmolive and Tractor Supply Outshine Peers

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 6.8% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Tractor Supply Company TSCO, has climbed 6% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend history here>>>

Check Tractor Supply’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index) and +8.11% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Eaton Delivers Solid Returns

Eaton Corporation plc ETN, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 32.3% year to date compared with a 7.5% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15%, +14.13%, and +29.3% vs. +26.28%, +10.23% and +15.61% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has returned an annualized return of +22.67% through the end of 2023 vs. +13.56% for the S&P 500 index.

