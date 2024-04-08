Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Fiserv, Hormel Foods, Modine Manufacturing in Focus

Major U.S. indexes ended in red last week, as investors have adopted a cautious approach before the vital Consumer Price Index (CPI) data to be released on Apr 10, 2024, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI is one of the key factors for the Federal Reserve’s policy rate decisions ahead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.7%, 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

The U.S. economy continues to show strength as the GDP growth for fourth-quarter 2023 was recorded at 3.4%, ahead of the consensus estimate of 3.2%. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for the month of March, published by the Institute of Supply Management, came in at 51.4% against 52.6% in February. Notably, any reading above 50% indicates expansion in services activities.

The Department of Labor reported that for the week ended Mar 30, initial claims increased by 9,000 to 221,000, higher than the consensus estimate of 213,000. The U.S. trade deficit for goods and services in February came in at $68.9 billion, higher than the street’s expectation of $67.7 billion.

On the international front, rising geopolitical tension between Israel and Iran has recently spiked the price of crude oil, which will lead to a rise in inflation.

CleanSpark and Vital Farms Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK have gained 79.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 5% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on February 7.

Another stock, Vital Farms, Inc. VITL, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on February 9, has returned 66% (versus the S&P 500’s 4.1% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks in 2023.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has handily outperformed the index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through January 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +24.18% since 1988 vs. +10.88% for the S&P 500 index). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check CleanSpark’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Vital Farm’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Modine Manufacturing and Pilgrim's Pride Higher

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company MOD and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC have advanced 37% (versus the S&P 500’s 6.2% rise) and 27.6%, respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on February 2.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Micron Technology, The Walt Disney Company Shoot Up

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 50% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 27, 2016. Another Focus-List holding, The Walt Disney Company DIS, which was added to the portfolio on March 23, 2020, has returned 31% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 8.8% over this period.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +21.72% in 2023 (through November 30) vs. +20.79% for the S&P 500 index and +6.32% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.07% through November 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.49% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Focus List returned +13.49%, +9.21%, and +14.05% vs. +13.82%, +9.74% and +12.51% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Oracle Corporation and Fiserv Make Significant Gains

Oracle Corporation ORCL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 17.2% over the past 12 weeks. Fiserv, Inc. FI has followed Oracle Corporation with 14.9% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, returned +12.17% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks General Mills and Hormel Foods Outperform Peers

General Mills, Inc. GIS, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 10.1% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, has climbed 9.1% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check General Mills’ dividend history here>>>

Check Hormel Foods’ dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index) and +8.11% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Freshpet Delivers Solid Returns

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 33.7% year to date, which compares to the S&P 500 index’s +9.1% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15%, +14.13%, and +29.3% vs. +26.28%, +10.23% and +15.61% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has returned an annualized return of +22.67% through the end of 2023 vs. +13.56% for the S&P 500 index.

