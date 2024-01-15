Beat the Market the Zacks Way: DaVita, Block, Home Depot in Focus

The three widely followed indexes resumed their rally to close last week higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%, 1.8% and 3.1%, respectively.

For the S&P 500, the weekly percentage advance was the highest since mid-December, while the Nasdaq notched its biggest gain in over two months. Investors’ mood was mixed throughout the week, with a prevailing uncertainty about the timeline for rate cuts. Consumer-side inflation numbers came in hotter than expected, while producer-side inflation was cooler.

The labor market maintains resilience, and Fed officials are currently pushing back the rate-cut hype. The markets made their gains primarily from the tech sector, which was driven by falling bond yields.

Big news was coming in from the crypto market as the SEC finally approved a long list of Bitcoin spot ETF applications, thereby taking the benchmark digital coin mainstream. Expectations for a rate cut of at least 25 bps in March moved up to 79.5% to close out the week, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

CytomX and DaVita Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX have gained 44.2% (versus the S&P 500’s 9.8% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on November 10.

Another stock, DaVita Inc. DVA, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on November 9, has returned 28.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.9% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +15.47% this year (through November 4th, 2023) vs. +21.03% for the S&P 500 index and +6.9% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks in 2023.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has handily outperformed the index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through November 4, 2023, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +24.04% since 1988 vs. +10.78% for the S&P 500 index). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades SCREEN Holdings and InterDigital Higher

Shares of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. DINRF and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC have advanced 46% (versus the S&P 500’s 9.8% rise) and 21.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 9.4% rise) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on November 10 and November 7, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Block, Uber Shoot Up

Shares of Block, Inc. SQ, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 51.2% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 28, 2017. Another Focus-List holding, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, which was added to the portfolio on August 16, 2019, has returned 47.1% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 13.2% over this period.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +21.72% in 2023 (through November 30) vs. +20.79% for the S&P 500 index and +6.32% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.07% through November 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.49% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Focus List returned +13.49%, +9.21%, and +14.05% vs. +13.82%, +9.74% and +12.51% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Rollins and Fiserv Make Significant Gains

Rollins, Inc. ROL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 32.4% over the past 12 weeks. Fiserv, Inc. FI has followed Rollins with 23.9% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, returned +12.17% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks 3M and Home Depot Outperform Peers

3M Company MMM, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 24.9% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, has climbed 24.2% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check 3M’s dividend history here>>>

Check Home Depot’ dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index) and +8.11% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — e.l.f. Beauty Delivers Solid Returns

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 9.2% since the list was released on January 2 compared to a 0.3% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15%, +14.13%, and +29.3% vs. +26.28%, +10.23% and +15.61% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has returned an annualized return of +22.67% through the end of 2023 vs. +13.56% for the S&P 500 index.

